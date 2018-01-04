TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

Jennifer Hudson Promotes New Single With Using New Challenge

Nicole Hyatt, Eurweb.com
Leave a comment

Jennifer Hudson is looking to lay down her burdens for 2018 and wants her fans to do the same.

The singer has introduced the #BurdenDownChallenge, which is a nod to her emotional new single “Burden Down,” released on Dec. 12. The social media effort asks people to share their most heartfelt cover of the track, which is about getting rid of those burdens that have been bringing you down, thus freeing yourself of that stress through music.

J-Hud’s timeline is now flooded with folk taking up the challenge. And users who can’t quite carry a tune have gotten creative, taking to the piano to create instrumental versions of “Burden Down” as well.

Make it your song ! It’s all of our story somehow ! #burdendownchallenge

A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on

 

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Jennifer Hudson Promotes New Single With Using New Challenge

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
See All Of Angela Bassett’s Best Red Carpet…

Click through the gallery for photos dating back to the early 1990's.
01.04.18
Civil Rights Groups Still Have Questions After Trump…

President Donald Trump dissolved his voter fraud commission in the face of several lawsuits and widespread criticism.
01.04.18
Tiffany Haddish Shows Us More Than Her Funny…

All eyes were definitely on her thighs!
01.04.18
Issa Bomb Cyclone?: Social Media Reacts To The…

When the bomb cyclone hit the town, everything shut down.
01.04.18
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 29th Annual Palm Springs International…

From Mary J. Blige to Octavia Spencer, we rounded up all your faves that rocked, er, walked the red carpet.
01.04.18
LET’S MAKEUP: See Rihanna’s Mattemoiselle Lipstick On Every…

Click through our gallery to help you decide which shade(s) to choose.
01.04.18
Lock Him Up! Maxine Waters Drops Glorious Tweets…

The California Congresswoman also wanted for Robert Mueller to know that she will always have his back.
01.04.18
Man Charged In The Murder Of Rihanna’s Cousin

A man has been brought before a judge in the shooting death of Rihanna‘s cousin, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne. According to…
01.04.18
Black Girl Magic! Meet The 23-Year-Old Woman That…

Julia Nepper started undergrad when she was only 12-years-old!
01.04.18
Morning Slay: Ciara Goes Au Naturale For Instagram…

Ciara wanted to let all of social media know that she doesn’t need to glam up to slay! We’re used…
01.04.18