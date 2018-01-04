The D.L. Hughley Show
Home > The D.L. Hughley Show

Spike Lee Is Inspired By The Events Of Today

DLHS Staff
Leave a comment

Spike Lee is responsible for the all the hit films and shows we love like Doing The Right Thing and She’s Got To Have It. Excited to hear about his next upcoming projects, D.L. catches up with Lee.

In today’s day and age, a filmmaker has a lot to be inspired by whether it’s good or bad. D.L. wanted to know if anything that’s been going on today has affected Lee’s work.

“I just finished my new film and the star is John David Washington, Denzel’s oldest son. And the film is called Black Clansmen,” explained Lee. “True story and even though it takes place in the early 70’s it is so on the mark with what’s happening today with agent orange and the rest of these guys in the White House.”

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Spike Lee Is Inspired By The Events Of Today

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
See All Of Angela Bassett’s Best Red Carpet…

Click through the gallery for photos dating back to the early 1990's.
01.04.18
Civil Rights Groups Still Have Questions After Trump…

President Donald Trump dissolved his voter fraud commission in the face of several lawsuits and widespread criticism.
01.04.18
Tiffany Haddish Shows Us More Than Her Funny…

All eyes were definitely on her thighs!
01.04.18
Issa Bomb Cyclone?: Social Media Reacts To The…

When the bomb cyclone hit the town, everything shut down.
01.04.18
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 29th Annual Palm Springs International…

From Mary J. Blige to Octavia Spencer, we rounded up all your faves that rocked, er, walked the red carpet.
01.04.18
LET’S MAKEUP: See Rihanna’s Mattemoiselle Lipstick On Every…

Click through our gallery to help you decide which shade(s) to choose.
01.04.18
Lock Him Up! Maxine Waters Drops Glorious Tweets…

The California Congresswoman also wanted for Robert Mueller to know that she will always have his back.
01.04.18
Man Charged In The Murder Of Rihanna’s Cousin

A man has been brought before a judge in the shooting death of Rihanna‘s cousin, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne. According to…
01.04.18
Black Girl Magic! Meet The 23-Year-Old Woman That…

Julia Nepper started undergrad when she was only 12-years-old!
01.04.18
Morning Slay: Ciara Goes Au Naturale For Instagram…

Ciara wanted to let all of social media know that she doesn’t need to glam up to slay! We’re used…
01.04.18