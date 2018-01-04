Spike Lee Is Inspired By The Events Of Today

Your browser does not support iframes.

Spike Lee is responsible for the all the hit films and shows we love like Doing The Right Thing and She’s Got To Have It. Excited to hear about his next upcoming projects, D.L. catches up with Lee.

In today’s day and age, a filmmaker has a lot to be inspired by whether it’s good or bad. D.L. wanted to know if anything that’s been going on today has affected Lee’s work.

“I just finished my new film and the star is John David Washington, Denzel’s oldest son. And the film is called Black Clansmen,” explained Lee. “True story and even though it takes place in the early 70’s it is so on the mark with what’s happening today with agent orange and the rest of these guys in the White House.”

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Magic 95.9: