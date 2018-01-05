6 Black Baltimore History Makers

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

Baltimore has its questionable moments, but they don’t call it “Charm City” for nothing. Just like the creatives the nickname’s been traced to that pointed out the hidden gems of the area, here’s a list of Black history makers who’ve repped B’More and added to its unique charm & make-up.

1. Henrietta Lacks, Medical Pioneer

Henrietta Lacks was born was Virginia in 1920 but migrated to Baltimore in the 1940s before passing from cervical cancer, leaving behind her husband and five children. She’s referred to as “the mother of medicine” for unwillingly contributing her cells to Johns Hopkins Hospital’s medical research including developments in vaccines and fertilization techniques. While controversy surrounds a lack of compensation to her family after doctors scraped cells from her tumor after death, her “immortal” cells have come to be known as “HenLa” and are still savings lives today.

CLICK THROUGH THE NEXT PAGE FOR MORE…

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9: