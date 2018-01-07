News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Baby Alert! Kevin And Eniko Hart Share Adorable Pic Of Son Kenzo

This little boy is a spitting image of his Pops!

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals

Source: Mike McGinnis / Getty

Kevin Hart recently shared on Instagram a new photo of his 6-week-old son Kenzo–and it’s adorable!

With his wife Eniko Hart holding their little bundle of joy, Kevin is in awe of how strong their little guy is.

“Wow #Harts#MySonHasPecsAlready#WelcometoTheGunShow,” he wrote.

Is it just us, or do they look like twins?!

Wow #Harts #MySonHasPecsAlready #WelcometoTheGunShow

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

Here’s another one:

#DopePic #MeAndZo #merrychristmas #Harts

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

 

During his opening monologue in Saturday Night Live last month, Kevin admitted that he wasn’t too excited about having a baby.

“When we had the idea of having a baby, I wasn’t thrilled. I didn’t know if I wanted a baby. That’s just me being honest, don’t judge me,” he said.

As PEOPLE pointed out, he explained that the reason why he wasn’t initially excited was because he already had two children — Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, 10.

“I told my wife, I said, ‘Babe, I got the best of both worlds. I did it. We married, so technically, those babies are your babies.’ ”

But Eniko wasn’t having it. Hart says she replied, “‘I know, but they old. I want new ones.’ ”

Clearly now, Hart is pretty excited about their newest addition. #ProudPapa

RELATED NEWS:

Kevin Hart Reveals He Will Be Using His Cheating Scandal In His Upcoming Stand-Up Material

Awww! Eniko Hart Shares First Picture Of Newborn Son Kenzo

Kevin Hart’s Mistress: I Didn’t Know He Was Married

Kevin Hart Pre Super Bowl Party Hosted By NuFace Ent.

9 Times Kevin Hart's Height Didn't Stop Him From Showing His Fiance Big Love

3 photos Launch gallery

9 Times Kevin Hart's Height Didn't Stop Him From Showing His Fiance Big Love

Continue reading 9 Times Kevin Hart’s Height Didn’t Stop Him From Showing His Fiance Big Love

9 Times Kevin Hart's Height Didn't Stop Him From Showing His Fiance Big Love

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
ESPN Gave White Anchor A Pass On Criticizing…

Remember when Jemele Hill was the target of conservatives and Donald Trump? Back in September, which feels like eons ago…
01.08.18
Oprah For President? Mogul Reportedly Thinking About 2020…

Oprah is "actively thinking" about running for the presidency in 2020, said two sources close to the mogul to CNN.
01.08.18
WTF? Disney Actually Created A White Version Of…

Black Panther is ready to hit theaters on February 16 and Disney is in full promotion gear. However, someone on…
01.08.18
On Blast: H&M Sparks Outrage Over Black Boy…

H&M is under fire for a racist ad that featured a Black boy wearing a hoodie with the words, "Coolest…
01.08.18
Kheris Rogers, Girl Bullied For Her Dark Skin,…

This right here is nothing but #BlackGirlMagic!
01.08.18
#SayHerName: Kerrice Lewis, Lesbian Shot And Burned Alive

D..C. police believe that her death and the murders of two other people may be linked.
01.08.18
Kevin McCall Threatens To Murder Chris Brown And…

What is wrong with this guy?
01.08.18
Viola Davis On Skincare, Coming To Faith, And…

"I feel very, very strongly about images of women of color. I always feel like our body parts are cut…
01.08.18
Snoop Dogg’s Son, Cordell Broadus, Lands His First…

Cordell walked in NYFW with his famous fathers', dad (Poppa Snoop!) last season.
01.05.18
Report: Black Girls With A Positive Racial Identity…

Black girls who are proud of their racial identity perform better academically than those with low self-esteem about their blackness.
01.05.18