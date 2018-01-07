National
Home > National

Kheris Rogers, Girl Bullied For Her Dark Skin, Stars In Her First Nike Ad

This right here is nothing but #BlackGirlMagic!

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Harlem Fashion Week

Source: Danielle James / Hello Beautiful

What a difference a year can make!

At first, 11-year-old Kheris Rogers was being bullied for her dark skin, but with the help of her family, she started her own fashion line, became the youngest fashion designer to show her line at New York Fashion Week and even has celebrity fans such as Lupita Nyong’o.

Talk about a glow up!

Now, Kheris is starting her 2018 off right by starring in her very first Nike ad!

“My first Nike ad,” Rogers wrote on Instagram.

“Let’s all make 2018 the year of ‘doing.’ In less than a year, I went from feeling bad about myself because I was being bullied for how I looked to loving myself completely and following my dreams. I encourage you all to ‘do’ what makes you happy and believe in yourself that you can make your dream a reality!”

 

We second that!

As we previously wrote, Kheris started making headlines for her Twitter account, which her older sister urged her to create in order to show that her dark skin is beautiful!

Shortly after, she started her t-shirt line.

Playing off 2015’s trending hasthag #FlexinInMyComplexion, Kheris  told Mashable that she hopes her shirts remind others that their skin color is beautiful—regardless of the shade.

“I wanted to create this clothing line to inspire other people to be confident and comfortable in their skin,” she stressed.

“The reason why the font on our Classic shirts is so bold is because we wanted the shirts to be just as bold as the message.”

 

This young girl is such an inspiration! Congrats Kheris!

RELATED NEWS:

#NYFWNoir: 11-Year-Old Bullied For Her Dark Skin Made History At New York Fashion Week

Girl Bullied For Her Dark Skin Starts T-Shirt Line That Celebrates Her Melanin

Stunning 11-Year-Old Bullied For Her Dark Skin; Fights Back On Twitter

Harlem Fashion Week

#FlexinInMyComplexion: Kheris Rogers Is Living Her Best Life On The 'Gram

17 photos Launch gallery

#FlexinInMyComplexion: Kheris Rogers Is Living Her Best Life On The 'Gram

Continue reading #FlexinInMyComplexion: Kheris Rogers Is Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram

#FlexinInMyComplexion: Kheris Rogers Is Living Her Best Life On The 'Gram

[caption id="attachment_2959904" align="alignleft" width="725"] Source: Danielle James / Hello Beautiful[/caption] 2017 has been an amazing year for Kheris Rogers. The 11-year-old went from being the bullied for her dark skin to launching her own empowering T-shirt line to being the youngest designer to debut her clothes at New York's Fashion Week. The California-native continues to teach us that ALL Black is beautiful--a message that we definitely don't hear enough of. Take a look at this beautiful girl living her best life on Instagram!  

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
ESPN Gave White Anchor A Pass On Criticizing…

Remember when Jemele Hill was the target of conservatives and Donald Trump? Back in September, which feels like eons ago…
01.08.18
Oprah For President? Mogul Reportedly Thinking About 2020…

Oprah is "actively thinking" about running for the presidency in 2020, said two sources close to the mogul to CNN.
01.08.18
WTF? Disney Actually Created A White Version Of…

Black Panther is ready to hit theaters on February 16 and Disney is in full promotion gear. However, someone on…
01.08.18
On Blast: H&M Sparks Outrage Over Black Boy…

H&M is under fire for a racist ad that featured a Black boy wearing a hoodie with the words, "Coolest…
01.08.18
Kheris Rogers, Girl Bullied For Her Dark Skin,…

This right here is nothing but #BlackGirlMagic!
01.08.18
#SayHerName: Kerrice Lewis, Lesbian Shot And Burned Alive

D..C. police believe that her death and the murders of two other people may be linked.
01.08.18
Kevin McCall Threatens To Murder Chris Brown And…

What is wrong with this guy?
01.08.18
Viola Davis On Skincare, Coming To Faith, And…

"I feel very, very strongly about images of women of color. I always feel like our body parts are cut…
01.08.18
Snoop Dogg’s Son, Cordell Broadus, Lands His First…

Cordell walked in NYFW with his famous fathers', dad (Poppa Snoop!) last season.
01.05.18
Report: Black Girls With A Positive Racial Identity…

Black girls who are proud of their racial identity perform better academically than those with low self-esteem about their blackness.
01.05.18