Is It “Dance Soirée” or “Dancery”? Mary J. Blige Reveals The Answer

Magic 95.9
Amerikanische Rhythm and Blues-Sängerin Mary J. Blige gastiert auf ihrer 'The London Sessions'-Tour in der Mitsubishi Electric Halle Düsseldorf

Source: ullstein bild / Getty

“Family Affair” was a huge hit for Mary J. Blige in 2001 and it not only received a ton of commercial acknowledgment, it introduced us to words like hateration, holleration and…..dancery?

For years, we’ve been trying to figure out if “dancery” was truly the word Mary J. Blige used in the song. For a while, it was rumored that she was really saying “dance soiree”. Finally, we get the answer to the long-burning question.

