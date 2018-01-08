News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Our Fav Black Celebs in Solidarity At The Golden Globes

Hollywood Made A Big Statement Against Sexual Harassment at The 75th Golden Globes

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Venturelli / Getty

The 75th Annual Golden Globes will defiantly go down in history.  Not because of who won big for the night but because of the celebrities that came together in solidarity to protest Hollywood’s culture of sexual harassment.

Since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke in October, numerous women have come forward with sexual assault allegations. On Jan. 1, over 300 actresses and other women in the film industry launched the Time’s Up Initiative, which is “a unified call for change from women in entertainment for women everywhere.”

And as quick as this initiative was launched stylist and celebrities scrambled to find the hottest black couture to slay the runway and make a statement against sexual harassment.

Check out some of our favorite looks from black celebrities at the 75th Annual Golden Globes.

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Melanin in Black at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards

19 photos Launch gallery

Melanin in Black at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Continue reading Melanin in Black at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Melanin in Black at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
ESPN Gave White Anchor A Pass On Criticizing…

Remember when Jemele Hill was the target of conservatives and Donald Trump? Back in September, which feels like eons ago…
01.08.18
Oprah For President? Mogul Reportedly Thinking About 2020…

Oprah is "actively thinking" about running for the presidency in 2020, said two sources close to the mogul to CNN.
01.08.18
WTF? Disney Actually Created A White Version Of…

Black Panther is ready to hit theaters on February 16 and Disney is in full promotion gear. However, someone on…
01.08.18
On Blast: H&M Sparks Outrage Over Black Boy…

H&M is under fire for a racist ad that featured a Black boy wearing a hoodie with the words, "Coolest…
01.08.18
Kheris Rogers, Girl Bullied For Her Dark Skin,…

This right here is nothing but #BlackGirlMagic!
01.08.18
#SayHerName: Kerrice Lewis, Lesbian Shot And Burned Alive

D..C. police believe that her death and the murders of two other people may be linked.
01.08.18
Kevin McCall Threatens To Murder Chris Brown And…

What is wrong with this guy?
01.08.18
Viola Davis On Skincare, Coming To Faith, And…

"I feel very, very strongly about images of women of color. I always feel like our body parts are cut…
01.08.18
Snoop Dogg’s Son, Cordell Broadus, Lands His First…

Cordell walked in NYFW with his famous fathers', dad (Poppa Snoop!) last season.
01.05.18
Report: Black Girls With A Positive Racial Identity…

Black girls who are proud of their racial identity perform better academically than those with low self-esteem about their blackness.
01.05.18