ESPN Gave White Anchor A Pass On Criticizing Trump But Punished Jemele Hill

ESPN Gave White Anchor A Pass On Criticizing Trump But Punished Jemele Hill

Why is Katie Nolan being treated differently?

Remember when Jemele Hill was the target of conservatives and Donald Trump? Back in September, which feels like eons ago under the Trump administration, Hill called out Trump’s racism. The White House’s lyin’ press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called for her to be fired and Trump demanded an apology. Jemele Hill was eventually suspended by ESPN for two weeks.

Fast-forward to last Wednesday, ESPN host Katie Nolan appeared on Viceland’s Desus & Mero. The conversation got to Trump and him always putting a thumbs up, Nolan said, “That’s because he’s a f**king a stupid person!” Watch the moment below at the 13-minute mark:

We aren’t saying we don’t agree with Katie, but where is the outrage from Trump and his minions?  ESPN released a statement saying they “looked into the totality of Nolan’s comments. They were inappropriate and we have addressed it with her.” No suspension for Katie and she hosted an ESPN pre-game show over the weekend. Jemele didn’t use any expletives when describing 45. Her comments came with facts and she was addressing the President’s awful handling of the tragedy in Charlottesville, yet she was suspended and the target of Trump’s hate for days.

Why is Katie being treated differently? You can probably answer that question on your own.

