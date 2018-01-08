News & Gossip
Fans Stand Behind Bella Thorne As She Opens Up About Years Of Sexual Abuse

She was the latest actress to join the "time's up" movement

much music awards red carpet arrivals

Bella Thorne was the latest powerful woman to join the Time’s Up movement on Sunday afternoon, leading up to the huge representation of togetherness at last night’s Golden Globes. The actress posted the same photo on both her Twitter and Instagram accounts with different captions, both describing the frightening experiences from her childhood that led her to speak up on the subject ravaging through Hollywood.

Thorne came out to say that she was both sexual and physically abused as a child from as early as she can remember up until she was 14. Though she doesn’t go into a lot of detail about her devastating experience, she encourages everyone to stand up against those who, like her, have been mistreated in their lives–because not everybody is lucky enough to make it out alive.

Of course, fans rallied behind Bella to show her support and thank her for sharing such a difficult personal story with her millions of followers. The Time’s Up movement was all over social media yesterday thanks to every actress at the Golden Globes on Sunday night who wore black in protest. Check out some of the words of support from fans who thank Thorne for sharing her story.

