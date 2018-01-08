Angry White Former Google Engineer Sues The Tech Giant

Photo by

National
Home > National

Angry White Former Google Engineer Sues The Tech Giant

There’s a connection between this suit and a larger movement that fuels Trump’s presidency.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

The fired Google programmer who disparaged female engineers filed a class-action suit on Monday against the tech giant on behalf of conservative White men, The Hill Reported. This lawsuit is an example of what happens when some White men see their privilege slipping away.

SEE ALSO: Will Google Remain Bastion Of White Male Elitism?

 “Damore, Gudeman, and other class members were ostracized, belittled, and punished for their heterodox political views, and for the added sin of their birth circumstances of being Caucasians and/or males. This is the essence of discrimination—Google formed opinions about and then treated Plaintiffs not based on their individual merits, but rather on their membership in groups with assumed characteristics,” the lawsuit stated.

James Damore, who has been defended by many conservatives, circulated a memo that said biological differences between men and women are responsible for the gender gap in the technology industry. “We need to stop assuming that gender gaps imply sexism,” Damore wrote, as he criticized the company’s diversity program aimed at recruiting and elevating and women, Blacks and Latino employees. That memo didn’t sit well with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who penned a response before terminating Damore.

It’s easy to dismiss Damore as an angry White man having a tantrum because someone has taken away what he thinks he deserves. But Damore is part of a broader group, some of them marched with tiki torches in Charlottesville, that feels liberals (including liberal White men) are establishing a new order that knocks them from the top rung of society. Damore believes that there’s no place in Silicon Valley for conservative White men who believe that women and racial minorities are incapable of doing the job. Those like Damore connect with Trump’s vision for America.

SOURCE:  The Hill

SEE ALSO:

WTF? Disney Actually Created A White Version Of Black Panther

ESPN Gave White Anchor A Pass On Criticizing Trump But Punished Jemele Hill

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Melania’s Misery: Donald Trump Is Reportedly Just As…

Michael Wolff‘s book Fire & Fury reportedly has heads rolling at the White House. Wolff spent several months with the…
01.09.18
NBC Retracts Their ‘Presidential’ Tweet About Oprah Because…

The Trump family is already intimidated at the idea of Oprah running for President of the United States. After her…
01.09.18
Angry White Former Google Engineer Sues The Tech…

A fired Google programmer who disparaged female engineers filed a lawsuit against the tech giant on behalf of conservative White…
01.09.18
Guilty As Charged? Watch Umar Johnson Try To…

Umar Johnson was forced to defend his professional legitimacy during a Pennsylvania state Board of Psychology hearing.
01.09.18
Kneeling In Power: Colin Kaepernick, MLK And Michael…

Colin Kaepernick, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Michael Bennett are pictured kneeling on a powerful cover for The New…
01.09.18
15 items
#CouplesWeLove: Oprah & Stedman’s Love Has Stood The…
01.08.18
15 items
See All The Late Night Fashion From The…

The all black theme continues, with one exception.
01.08.18
H&M Offers Apology After Using Black Boy To…

The popular retailer was slammed on social media after running an outrageously distasteful ad.
01.09.18
ESPN Gave White Anchor A Pass On Criticizing…

Remember when Jemele Hill was the target of conservatives and Donald Trump? Back in September, which feels like eons ago…
01.08.18
Oprah For President? Mogul Reportedly Thinking About 2020…

Oprah is "actively thinking" about running for the presidency in 2020, said two sources close to the mogul to CNN.
01.08.18