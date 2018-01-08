These Celebrities Can Totally Unlock Each Other’s Iphone Using Face ID

Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty
There’s a running joke that all Black people look alike, and even though that’s totally a myth, some White people still believe it to be true. Just ask Issa Rae:
Although it’s a ridiculous concept to assume that all people of one race look similar, most Black folks do have some fake distant cousins that we may not know about.
Kevin Durant and Offset
Hit the flip to see more celebrity doppelgangers that look so much alike, they could unlock each other’s Iphone X using Face ID.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »
Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Denzel and Pauletta Washington
1 of 10
2. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson
2 of 10
3. Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peet
3 of 10
4. Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict
4 of 10
5. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
5 of 10
6. Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
6 of 10
7. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe
7 of 10
8. Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert
8 of 10
9. Nicey Nash and Jay Tucker
9 of 10
10. Morris Chestnut and Pam-Byse Morris
10 of 10