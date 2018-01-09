News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

It Appears Donald Trump Doesn’t Know The Words To The National Anthem

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump's Rally in Mobile Alabama

Source: Julie Dermansky / Getty

Donald Trump made an appearance at the College Football National Championship game and before the game could get started, he became the talk of social media.

You see, the 45th president of the United States, who has been very vocal about NFL players standing for the National Anthem, appeared to not know the words to the anthem himself. In fact, whenever he was caught mouthing words, it appeared that only half of the words were actually the song’s lyrics.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

Well, that’s embarrassing.

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading It Appears Donald Trump Doesn’t Know The Words To The National Anthem

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
17 items
King Of The World! Black People Turn Deplorable…

Why are we everything?
01.09.18
Melania’s Misery: Donald Trump Is Reportedly Just As…

Michael Wolff‘s book Fire & Fury reportedly has heads rolling at the White House. Wolff spent several months with the…
01.09.18
NBC Retracts Their ‘Presidential’ Tweet About Oprah Because…

The Trump family is already intimidated at the idea of Oprah running for President of the United States. After her…
01.09.18
Angry White Former Google Engineer Sues The Tech…

A fired Google programmer who disparaged female engineers filed a lawsuit against the tech giant on behalf of conservative White…
01.09.18
Guilty As Charged? Watch Umar Johnson Try To…

Umar Johnson was forced to defend his professional legitimacy during a Pennsylvania state Board of Psychology hearing.
01.09.18
Kneeling In Power: Colin Kaepernick, MLK And Michael…

Colin Kaepernick, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Michael Bennett are pictured kneeling on a powerful cover for The New…
01.09.18
15 items
#CouplesWeLove: Oprah & Stedman’s Love Has Stood The…
01.08.18
15 items
See All The Late Night Fashion From The…

The all black theme continues, with one exception.
01.08.18
H&M Offers Apology After Using Black Boy To…

The popular retailer was slammed on social media after running an outrageously distasteful ad.
01.09.18
ESPN Gave White Anchor A Pass On Criticizing…

Remember when Jemele Hill was the target of conservatives and Donald Trump? Back in September, which feels like eons ago…
01.08.18