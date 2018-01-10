Robert De Niro Goes Ballistic On Trump: ‘F**king Idiot Jerk-Off-In-Chief’

Robert De Niro Goes Ballistic On Trump: ‘F**king Idiot Jerk-Off-In-Chief’

We love him.

In case you were living under a rock, Robert De Niro is no fan of Trump. He urged people to vote for Hillary Clinton and even said he wanted to punch Trump in the face. Well, looks like De Niro had more time last night.

While introducing Meryl Streep at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala, the Oscar winner went off, according to a transcript from the event, “This f***ing idiot is president. It’s The Emperor’s New Clothes – this guy is a f**ing fool.  Our baby-in-chief – the jerk-off-in-chief, I call him — has put the press under siege, ridiculing it through trying to discredit it through outrageous attacks and lies.”

Unfortunately, there isn’t video of this glorious moment, but Twitter is in love.

When it comes to Trump, De Niro is telling no lies. We are sure Trump is going to respond to his fellow New Yorker in minutes.

SOURCE: People

