Psychic Medium Predicts Keri Hilson’s Musical Comeback After She ‘Hit Rock Bottom’

"I hit rock bottom," Hilson told psychic medium Reginald Lewis.

Screening And Panel For Lifetime's 'Love By The 10th Date' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

What happened to Keri Hilson?

After her last album No Boys Allowed in 2010, the 35-year-old practically disappeared from the spotlight.

For the next 8 years, Hilson’s dating pursuits peaked more public interest than her music. After dating NBA player Serge Ibaka and a recent split from retired NFL player Ricardo Lockette, Hilson is seeking answers from the great beyond to redirect the course of her life.

Celebrity psychic medium Reginald Lewis advised Keri on a recent episode of The Steve Harvey Jones. He told the ‘Pretty Girl Rock’ singer that new career and romantic endeavors were on the horizon.

“It’s kind of a comeback because I hit rock bottom a few times,” Keri said.

“I’m crawling back to walking in my purpose and using my gifts… I had to give up music for a while.”

Watch more below:

 

 

