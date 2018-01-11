Charm City
Michael Kors Closes The Gallery At Harborplace Store

MIchael Kors store in Eaton Center. The brand is an American...

Source: Roberto Machado Noa / Getty

Michael Kors closes its downtown Baltimore store at The Gallery.

The Harbor Place store opened in 2013 and the retailer says, “it’s just an address change.”  According to website, Michael Kors urged shoopers to visit stores at Towson Town Center, The Mall in Columbia and Westfield Annapolis Mall.

No word on why the Gallery store at 200 E. Pratt St. was closed. This makes the second recent closing of a key chain store at the Inner Harbor. Urban Outfitters closed on Sunday.

 

