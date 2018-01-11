Granddaughter Gets Friends To Help Hide Grandfather’s Body After Allegedly Killing Him

Granddaughter Gets Friends To Help Hide Grandfather’s Body After Allegedly Killing Him

The 86-year-old victim was found dead in a pond.

Danielle Jennings
In one of the more disturbing stories to come out earlier this week, the teenage granddaughter of an elderly man allegedly murdered him and had her friends help her to cover it up.

86-year-old Otha Perrin from Georgia was found dead in a pond and his 19-year-old granddaughter Savanna Marie Jennings is charged with his death. However, she reportedly wasn’t the only culprit, as she recruited her friends William David Peterson, 19 and Dakota Scott Street, 18, to help hide his body. PEOPLE magazine has the exclusive details, including what charges are facing the trio and more.

Jennings and Peterson were both charged with murder, felony murder, malice murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, aggravated assault and concealing the death of another and Street is charged with concealing the death of another, according to a statement by Elbert County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

Perrin died from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Jennings reported her grandfather missing on Sunday and on Monday, another family member went to the Sheriff’s Office and told officials “something isn’t right” about Perrin’s disappearance.

While the search for him continued, authorities said Jennings “eventually broke down” and admitted to being “deceitful in her answers.”

Local police recovered Perrin’s body from a pond located on a nearby farm, where a .22 caliber rifle was found near the body. At press time, Jennings, Peterson and Street were all being held at the Elbert County Detention Center.

 

