Folks Hating On Obama’s Forthcoming Presidential Library In Chicago

Photo by

National
Home > National

Folks Hating On Obama’s Forthcoming Presidential Library In Chicago

A University of Chicago group is raising their voices.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

Barack Obama‘s presidential library has drawn a lot of attention from Chicagoans, but not all of it has been positive. Ambitious plans for the center coming to the city’s South Side have prompted debates, with some folks straight up hating on it, The Guardian reported.

The modern center, priced at $1.5 billion, will include a basketball court, a yoga space and a test kitchen. But rather than following the way of traditional libraries with books and papers lining its shelves, Obama will only provide a digital archive as an alternative. This digital archive, along with other plans, has come under heavy criticism.

“Mr President, I’ve got to tell you: the renderings for your museum are … more likely to congeal than stir blood,” Ron Grossman, a Chicago Tribune columnist wrote recently. “Is [this] how you want to be remembered? As the healthy-eating and meditation-advocating president … That’s not how I want the story to come down to my grandchildren’s children.”

The presidential library, traditionally a passion project of sorts that honors U.S. leaders, is usually built in the former chief’s home state. Obama’s library will reflect his and wife Michelle Obama‘s long-running campaign for folks to have healthier and more active lives. It is billed as a fun space planned for the city’s Jackson Park, with its completion slated for 2021.

Though Chicago residents are super excited about Obama’s center, there are people who have raised critical arguments.

A University of Chicago group started a petition to move the center from Jackson Park to another location, The Associated Press reported. They also don’t want it to have just a digital archive.

Unsurprisingly, it looks like more people will have their opinions, especially if plans are revised in the future. However, hundreds of Black people will keep rooting for Obama.

SEE ALSO:

This Is One Obama Legacy That Trump Can’t Touch

Justice Department Revokes Obama-Era Marijuana Policy

Daughter Of Eric Garner Leads Protest March In Staten Island

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

24 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Folks Hating On Obama’s Forthcoming Presidential Library In…

The ambitious and elaborate plans for Barack Obama's forthcoming presidential library in Chicago are being discussed by many residents.
01.11.18
Oprah Shares Devastating Estate Damage After Deadly California…

The mogul shared her thoughts via Instagram on Wednesday.
01.11.18
‘3 Good Reasons For Slavery:’ Wisconsin Teacher’s Assignment…

A Wisconsin teacher assigned homework that asked fourth-grade students for three reasons why slavery was good, sparking outrage among parents.
01.11.18
‘Black Panther’ Already Made History

The film is making history and it's still a month until the film is released.
01.11.18
For Real? H&M Model’s Mom Is Actually Angry…

Terry Mango, the mom of the model who drew support for being insulted by H&M in a racist ad, is…
01.11.18
WTF: Wisconsin Teacher Asks Black Student For ‘3…

A Wisconsin mother was stunned when her son came home with an unbelievable class assignment. Who cleared this mess?! Trameka…
01.11.18
RIP: Rihanna Says Goodbye To Her Cousin Who…

O n December 27, we reported Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, Rihanna‘s 21-year-old cousin, was shot and killed in Barbados. This week,…
01.11.18
4 Getaways To Escape The Cold Now

Travelers seeking refuge from the cold spell can visit places like Belize and Barbados that were not devastated by hurricanes…
01.11.18
Rachel ‘Transracial’ Dolezal Made A Shirt To Protest…

Rachel Dolezal failed at trying to join the H&M protest.
01.11.18
Really? Ohio Basketball Team Thinks Their Racist ‘Coon’…

An Ohio basketball team has been benched after players donned racist jerseys with the words, "Coon" and "Knee Grow."
01.10.18