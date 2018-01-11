‘3 Good Reasons For Slavery:’ Wisconsin Teacher’s Assignment Shut Down By Parents

Photo by

National
Home > National

‘3 Good Reasons For Slavery:’ Wisconsin Teacher’s Assignment Shut Down By Parents

A teacher gave homework about hate.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

A Wisconsin teacher came under intense criticism for an assignment that asked fourth-grade students to list “three good reasons” for slavery, Fox 6 reported.

Parents immediately condemned the assignment when it was handed out at Our Redeemer Lutheran School in Wauwatosa, a city in Milwaukee County, on Monday. The teacher was not identified by the school. English students, who were also asked for three bad reasons for slavery, shouldn’t have received homework that promoted hate.

“It’s highly offensive and insensitive. I was in shock. I couldn’t believe they sent something like that home,” Trameka Brown-Berry, a parent of a 9-year-old boy in the class, said. ‘Not only was my son in an awful position, but the students who weren’t black — that’s what keeps racism going.”

Jim Van Dellen, the school’s principal, issued a half-baked apology, having said the assignment demanded no answer because “there are no good reasons for slavery.” He said the homework was something that was “intended to spark debate.”

The assignment is no longer part of the school’s curriculum, Dellen said. He declined to say whether the teacher responsible for the assignment will face discipline, KPRC reported.

Other community members believe the school could do more to remedy the issue. “And for it to be a Christian school, they could say something like, ‘what are three good things we can do to prevent slavery from happening?’” Andrea Michel, a member of a meeting group promoting safe safes for people, said to Fox 6.

Brown-Berry wanted people to challenge injustices and disturbing incidents like that at the Lutheran school.

“Speak up. Tell your story. That is how you go about change. That’s what I was trying to model for my son,” she said.

SEE ALSO:

WTH? Ohio Teacher Threatens 13-Year-Old Student With A Lynching

Baltimore School Board Weighs Proposal For Investigation Into Freezing Classrooms

Daughter Of Eric Garner Leads Protest March In Staten Island

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

24 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Folks Hating On Obama’s Forthcoming Presidential Library In…

The ambitious and elaborate plans for Barack Obama's forthcoming presidential library in Chicago are being discussed by many residents.
01.11.18
Oprah Shares Devastating Estate Damage After Deadly California…

The mogul shared her thoughts via Instagram on Wednesday.
01.11.18
‘3 Good Reasons For Slavery:’ Wisconsin Teacher’s Assignment…

A Wisconsin teacher assigned homework that asked fourth-grade students for three reasons why slavery was good, sparking outrage among parents.
01.11.18
‘Black Panther’ Already Made History

The film is making history and it's still a month until the film is released.
01.11.18
For Real? H&M Model’s Mom Is Actually Angry…

Terry Mango, the mom of the model who drew support for being insulted by H&M in a racist ad, is…
01.11.18
WTF: Wisconsin Teacher Asks Black Student For ‘3…

A Wisconsin mother was stunned when her son came home with an unbelievable class assignment. Who cleared this mess?! Trameka…
01.11.18
RIP: Rihanna Says Goodbye To Her Cousin Who…

O n December 27, we reported Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, Rihanna‘s 21-year-old cousin, was shot and killed in Barbados. This week,…
01.11.18
4 Getaways To Escape The Cold Now

Travelers seeking refuge from the cold spell can visit places like Belize and Barbados that were not devastated by hurricanes…
01.11.18
Rachel ‘Transracial’ Dolezal Made A Shirt To Protest…

Rachel Dolezal failed at trying to join the H&M protest.
01.11.18
Really? Ohio Basketball Team Thinks Their Racist ‘Coon’…

An Ohio basketball team has been benched after players donned racist jerseys with the words, "Coon" and "Knee Grow."
01.10.18