Mary J Blige Celebrates Birthday With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Donato Sardella / Getty
cemented her name in the history books with a star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame today. The legendary singer was surrounded by fans and her celebrity friends. Diddy was on deck to emcee the ceremony and help Mary celebrate her birthday, which happened to fall on the same day of the unveiling. Mary J. Blige
Mary donned a tailored suit and blonde half-up, half-down do to the event while flashing a peraly smile as she accepted the honor.
Check out a clip of Mary and Diddy, below:
Happy Birthday Mary!
