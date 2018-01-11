Omarosa Had A Sexual Relationship With Donald Trump, Former ‘Atlanta Housewives’ Star Claims

Photo by

National
Home > National

Omarosa Had A Sexual Relationship With Donald Trump, Former ‘Atlanta Housewives’ Star Claims

Gross.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

Omarosa Manigault Newman has had feuds with many Black women: April Ryan, Symone D. Sanders, Angela Rye and more. So it shouldn’t shock you that she has beef with former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan, who also appeared on Celebrity Apprentice. Back in 2013, Jordan was allegedly punched by Omarosa‘s mother for cursing at her on the red carpet at the BET Awards. Five years later, there is still bad  blood and Jordan had some harsh things to say about the former White House staffer.

According to The Unstabled podcast, Claudia claimed Omarosa had a sexual relationship with Donald Trump, “Allegedly, I have a friend of a friend of hers that — there is some talk that there may have been some inappropriateness between the two…allegedly.” But she also said that she would be surprised “because of what he used to say about her to me about her looks.”  When asked why she would be shocked if Omarosa hooked up with Trump, Claudia foolishly added, “How can I say this without everybody hating me? He’s more of a house Negro type of Black woman…but then again, if you’re just getting head allegedly, I think that head has no face.”

So, basically Jordan is saying Trump would prefer light-skinned women because they were “house Negroes,” which is a historical myth that has been debunked? Although we are no fan of Omarosa, using a historically incorrect slave analogy to prove a catty point is seriously offensive. Listen to the clip below:

Girl, bye-bye.

SEE ALSO:

Will Alabama’s Black Voters Turnout For Crucial Senate Race?

President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Omarosa Had A Sexual Relationship With Donald Trump, Former ‘Atlanta Housewives’ Star Claims

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: April Ryan Owns Paris Dennard, CNN Host…

April Ryan addressed Paris Dennard's defense of Trump's racist comment about "sh*thold countries" on a recent panel on CNN.
01.12.18
Jennifer Hudson’s Ex David Otunga Avoids Charges In…

Jennifer Hudson's ex, David Otunga has been cleared in an investigation into an alleged domestic violence incident between the former…
01.12.18
Get Y’all President! Trump Allegedly Refers To Haiti…

Obama would never.
01.12.18
15 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards

Click through our gallery to see all the award winning style.
01.11.18
Omarosa Had A Sexual Relationship With Donald Trump,…

The reality star used a racist analogy to prove her point.
01.12.18
Watch: Umar Johnson Claims An Oprah Presidency ‘Spells…

The self-proclaimed Prince of Pan-Africanism babbles again.
01.12.18
Folks Hating On Obama’s Forthcoming Presidential Library In…

The ambitious and elaborate plans for Barack Obama's forthcoming presidential library in Chicago are being discussed by many residents.
01.11.18
Oprah Shares Devastating Estate Damage After Deadly California…

The mogul shared her thoughts via Instagram on Wednesday.
01.11.18
‘3 Good Reasons For Slavery:’ Wisconsin Teacher’s Assignment…

A Wisconsin teacher assigned homework that asked fourth-grade students for three reasons why slavery was good, sparking outrage among parents.
01.11.18
‘Black Panther’ Already Made History

The film is making history and it's still a month until the film is released.
01.11.18