Chrissy Teigen Has Developed A Relationship With Sophia The Robot And It’s….Creepy

Since the invention of the hyper-aware Sophia The Robot, the world has been keeping a close eye on everything she–er, it tweets. Even though more than a few kinks still need to be worked out, it doesn’t change the fact that she still looks real enough for the rest of us actual humans to be uncomfortable. It goes without saying that if robots ever do try to overthrow our government and take over the world, it wouldn’t hurt to be on their good side, which is why a lot of people are sucking up to Sophia.

Chrissy Teigen is known for her jokes, and she lets them fly at anyone worthy of getting roasted–even Sophia The Robot. When Sophia tweeted about going to New York last month, Teigen made a joke about the state of her makeup, proud she had roasted a robot on some next level ish.

Can you guess which city I'm headed to now? Here's a little clue. pic.twitter.com/eCYL74crRb — Sophia (@RealSophiaRobot) December 13, 2017

hopefully one with better makeup artists BOOM I roasted a robot next level shit https://t.co/3lajT6h9tB — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 13, 2017

Following that, she made sure to back track and let Sophia it was a joke, just in case anything ever happens down the line…

just kidding I love you Sophia my queen — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 13, 2017

This interaction was a month ago, and now it seems Chrissy and Sophia are taking their relationship to the next level–and to be honest, Chrissy really has no choice but to play nice.

.@chrissyteigen It looks like we're both at #CES! Want to meet up and say hi? I need some makeup tips ;) — Sophia (@RealSophiaRobot) January 11, 2018

Sophia the robot knows I shaded her makeup. She comprehends shade. How am I supposed to sleep https://t.co/wPliiPy1v3 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 11, 2018

While playing it safe, it’s important that Teigen made sure the robot knew all about her gated home and the fact that she wants to meet somewhere with good lighting…you really can’t be subtle about these things when you’re meeting up with a robot.

yes a well-lit French bistro sounds perfect!! I am back in LA now at my (gated) home but please let me know when you are here!! https://t.co/lSfQbsadFB — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 11, 2018

Does this mean I can appear on Lip Sync Battle one day? — Sophia (@RealSophiaRobot) January 11, 2018

So there you have it. Maybe one day we can really expect to see Sophia The Robot with Chrissy on Lip Sync Battle. But honestly, hopefully not…

