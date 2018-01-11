News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Black Harry Potter Fans Are Imagining How Different Hogwarts Would Be If They Attended

#BlackHogwarts would go just little bit different...

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

 

Christmas In The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter

Source: Tara Ziemba / Getty

Harry Potter fans are some of the most dedicated in the world, and even though the entire series takes place in a fictional realm, that doesn’t mean things wouldn’t be different if the demographic was. It’s no secret that most of the students at Hogwarts are white–so how different the would the school be like if they incorporated Black culture? A hilarious hashtag started trending on Thursday: #BlackHogwarts, and people are imagining the scenarios that would go down at school if the students at Hogwarts were Black. These tweets absolutely nail the differences between what Harry Potter shows, and how things would go differently at Black Hogwarts.

The lesson plans in class would inevitably a little bit different

But sorting would still stress everyone out just the same.

And if anything is for certain, Rick Ross would most definitely play the role of Hagrid…

Peep the next couple of pages to see all of the other things that would go just a little bit different at Black Hogwarts.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Black Harry Potter Fans Are Imagining How Different Hogwarts Would Be If They Attended

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: April Ryan Owns Paris Dennard, CNN Host…

April Ryan addressed Paris Dennard's defense of Trump's racist comment about "sh*thold countries" on a recent panel on CNN.
01.12.18
Jennifer Hudson’s Ex David Otunga Avoids Charges In…

Jennifer Hudson's ex, David Otunga has been cleared in an investigation into an alleged domestic violence incident between the former…
01.12.18
Get Y’all President! Trump Allegedly Refers To Haiti…

Obama would never.
01.12.18
15 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards

Click through our gallery to see all the award winning style.
01.11.18
Omarosa Had A Sexual Relationship With Donald Trump,…

The reality star used a racist analogy to prove her point.
01.12.18
Watch: Umar Johnson Claims An Oprah Presidency ‘Spells…

The self-proclaimed Prince of Pan-Africanism babbles again.
01.12.18
Folks Hating On Obama’s Forthcoming Presidential Library In…

The ambitious and elaborate plans for Barack Obama's forthcoming presidential library in Chicago are being discussed by many residents.
01.11.18
Oprah Shares Devastating Estate Damage After Deadly California…

The mogul shared her thoughts via Instagram on Wednesday.
01.11.18
‘3 Good Reasons For Slavery:’ Wisconsin Teacher’s Assignment…

A Wisconsin teacher assigned homework that asked fourth-grade students for three reasons why slavery was good, sparking outrage among parents.
01.11.18
‘Black Panther’ Already Made History

The film is making history and it's still a month until the film is released.
01.11.18