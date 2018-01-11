News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

This Girl’s Tweet About Her Father’s Struggling Panaderia Is Helping Save The Family Business

"Twitter do your thing" to a whole new level

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Ingredients and Baking Utensils for Baking Christmas Cookies

Source: GMVozd / Getty

The harmful effects of Hurricane Harvey are still very much alive throughout all of Houston, especially for Jackie Garza and her family. Her father Trinidad owns La Casa Bakery & Cafe, a Mexican restaurant and Panaderia in Houston, Texas. The family business had been struggling since the hurricane hit and Jackie decided to show off her father’s hard work on Twitter in hopes of bringing in some new customers to stop him from closing down. The tweet got tons of attention–nearly 70,000 Retweets and Likes–and that’s not all for show, a lot of people from around Texas have been showing up to support La Casa Bakery & Cafe!

This initial tweet was sent out a little over a month ago, and since then Jackie has reported being busy from morning to night, selling out of bread, and even had customers traveling from hours away to try the delicious food and support an authentic family business. Since so many people saw the pictures of the amazing-looking food and the videos of Trinidad Garza working so hard, a lot of out-of-towners wanted to be able to help out and make sure the business stayed open for as long as possible. By popular demand, Jackie started a GoFundMe for the restaurant so that people who couldn’t make it to Houston could still show support. They’ve raised over half of the modest $1,000 goal and started a Twitter and Instagram page to showcase the business more professionally.

FRESH PAN DULCE EVERYDAY!

A post shared by 🥐La Casa Bakery & Cafe (@lacasabakeryandcafe) on

It’s amazing to see people come together to visit a small business and come together over food. If you’re in the Houston area or are planning a visit anytime soon, make sure you stop by La Casa Bakery & Cafe for some pan dulce, huevos rancheros, or one of the other mouth-watering dishes on the menu.

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading This Girl’s Tweet About Her Father’s Struggling Panaderia Is Helping Save The Family Business

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: April Ryan Owns Paris Dennard, CNN Host…

April Ryan addressed Paris Dennard's defense of Trump's racist comment about "sh*thold countries" on a recent panel on CNN.
01.12.18
Jennifer Hudson’s Ex David Otunga Avoids Charges In…

Jennifer Hudson's ex, David Otunga has been cleared in an investigation into an alleged domestic violence incident between the former…
01.12.18
Get Y’all President! Trump Allegedly Refers To Haiti…

Obama would never.
01.12.18
15 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards

Click through our gallery to see all the award winning style.
01.11.18
Omarosa Had A Sexual Relationship With Donald Trump,…

The reality star used a racist analogy to prove her point.
01.12.18
Watch: Umar Johnson Claims An Oprah Presidency ‘Spells…

The self-proclaimed Prince of Pan-Africanism babbles again.
01.12.18
Folks Hating On Obama’s Forthcoming Presidential Library In…

The ambitious and elaborate plans for Barack Obama's forthcoming presidential library in Chicago are being discussed by many residents.
01.11.18
Oprah Shares Devastating Estate Damage After Deadly California…

The mogul shared her thoughts via Instagram on Wednesday.
01.11.18
‘3 Good Reasons For Slavery:’ Wisconsin Teacher’s Assignment…

A Wisconsin teacher assigned homework that asked fourth-grade students for three reasons why slavery was good, sparking outrage among parents.
01.11.18
‘Black Panther’ Already Made History

The film is making history and it's still a month until the film is released.
01.11.18