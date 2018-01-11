This Girl’s Tweet About Her Father’s Struggling Panaderia Is Helping Save The Family Business

The harmful effects of Hurricane Harvey are still very much alive throughout all of Houston, especially for Jackie Garza and her family. Her father Trinidad owns La Casa Bakery & Cafe, a Mexican restaurant and Panaderia in Houston, Texas. The family business had been struggling since the hurricane hit and Jackie decided to show off her father’s hard work on Twitter in hopes of bringing in some new customers to stop him from closing down. The tweet got tons of attention–nearly 70,000 Retweets and Likes–and that’s not all for show, a lot of people from around Texas have been showing up to support La Casa Bakery & Cafe!

HEY YALL MY DAD HAS A LITTLE PANADERIA/ RESTAURANT. HE MAKES ALL OF THE PAN DULCE HIMSELF. HE BEEN THINKING ABOUT CLOSING BUT I CANT LET THAT HAPPEN, SPRED THE WORD 1 RT COULD BRING IN A POTENTIAL CUSTOMER! LA CASA BAKERY AND CAFE 1002 HOGAN STREET 77009!! 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cc2fEDwuyB — glo girl (@basicjackz) December 6, 2017

This initial tweet was sent out a little over a month ago, and since then Jackie has reported being busy from morning to night, selling out of bread, and even had customers traveling from hours away to try the delicious food and support an authentic family business. Since so many people saw the pictures of the amazing-looking food and the videos of Trinidad Garza working so hard, a lot of out-of-towners wanted to be able to help out and make sure the business stayed open for as long as possible. By popular demand, Jackie started a GoFundMe for the restaurant so that people who couldn’t make it to Houston could still show support. They’ve raised over half of the modest $1,000 goal and started a Twitter and Instagram page to showcase the business more professionally.

MY PERSONAL FAV pic.twitter.com/1p3iORWMcw — glo girl (@basicjackz) December 6, 2017

It’s amazing to see people come together to visit a small business and come together over food. If you’re in the Houston area or are planning a visit anytime soon, make sure you stop by La Casa Bakery & Cafe for some pan dulce, huevos rancheros, or one of the other mouth-watering dishes on the menu.

