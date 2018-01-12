News & Gossip
He Tried It! Seal Takes Shots at Oprah Over Her Past Interactions with Harvey Weinstein

Perhaps the "Kiss By The Rose" singer is trying to be relevant.

45th NAACP Image Awards - Show

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

While the rest of the world is wondering will Oprah Winfrey will run for President in 2020, Seal is trying to throw shade.

On Instagram, the “Kiss By The Rose” singer tried to insinuate that because Oprah was friends with Harvey Weinstein, she is the problem with the Hollywood, and thus the rest of America.

Take a look:

 

Sir…what? A It was probably was in Harvey’s best interest to keep his alleged horrible behavior from Oprah because he was always going to need her before she ever needed him. She is the billionaire.

Don’t try it!

As we previously reported, since the Oscar nominee’s glorious speech at the 2018 Golden Globes, there have been rumors that she plans to run against Donald Trump in the presidential election in 2020.

The OWN owner has yet to confirm or deny these rumors.

Time will only tell.

