TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

Top Of The Morning: The Story Of Donnie’s Jheri Curl

Tom Joyner Morning Show
Leave a comment

1/12/18- Donnie Simpson has soo many stories that he’s shared since being on the show. However, today he decided to share the story of the time he got a Jheri Curl. Let’s just say Mrs. Simpson was not pleased!

