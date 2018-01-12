Little Known Black History Month: Erin Jackson

Erin Jackson was already known as a top competitor in the world of inline skating, having won countless medals on the global stage. Adding to her growing resume, the Florida native can now call herself an Olympian after making history as the first African-American woman to make the U.S. Long-Track Speed Skating squad.

Born on September 19, 1992 in Ocala, Florida, the University of Florida graduate made her mark as an inline speed skater, winning several gold and silver medals including the 2014 Pan American Championships. In a recent interview, Jackson explained that inline skating has a competitive ceiling as it isn’t recognized as an Olympic sport despite leagues and teams around the world.

What makes Jackson’s feat even more impressive is that she made the team after just after four months training on ice. Many inline skaters turn to ice speed skating for opportunities such as the one Jackson earned at t he U.S. Speedskating trials in Milwaukee. Jackson came in third behind her U.S. Winter Olympics teammates Heather Bergsma, and Brittany Bowe with a time of 39.04 seconds.

Jackson intends to stick with the sport after amazing herself by making the team in such a short run. The 2018 Winter Olympics kick off in South Korea on February 9, and the world will be watching.

