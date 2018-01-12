Elderly Woman Comes Home To A Stranger Who Was Tricked Into Renting The Property

A young woman by the name of Tyggra Shepherd was tricked into renting a South Carolina home that belonged to someone else. The young woman was in the home with her friend and pets when 75-year-old Katherine Lang, the actual home owner, walked in feeling confused.

Here’s what Daily Mail says happened: “Shepherd recently signed a fake lease that was sent to her by a woman claiming to be a realtor on Facebook. She sent the woman, who she named as Rosie Ruggles, $1,150 for her first month’s rent and deposit and was told she would be sent the keys later but, in order to move on, could get into the house through the back door which she said was open. It is not known how long she was in the house before Lang confronted her on Sunday. ”

Both women called the police on Ruggles, according to the site, but it isn’t clear if Ruggles has been arrested. Lang reportedly allowed Shepherd to stay for a few days. Click here to see photos from Ruggles’ page and to find out more on how it all went down.