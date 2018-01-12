Beware of your kids doing the ‘Tide Pod Challenge’

Another dangerous online challenge could put your children’s lives at risk. It’s called the “Tide Pod Challenge.”

The new “challenge” has teenagers putting Tide laundry pods in their mouths.

Now, videos of teens putting Tide Pods in their mouth and even cooking with them are making the rounds online as part of the “Tide Pod Challenge.”

Many know the pods pose serious health risk for children and nonprofit Consumer Reports has also pointed out lethal risks for adults with dementia. Healthy teens or adults who eat or even bite into the pods could also experience symptoms.

Dr. Alfred Aleguas Jr., managing director of the Florida Poison Information Center in Tampa, said if someone mimicked the College Humor video, they could find themselves in a “life-threatening” situation. Swallowing even a small amount of the highly-concentrated detergent found in pods (which can happen if people bite it and spit contents out), can cause diarrhea and vomiting. In some cases, some of the detergent could even find its way into the lungs and cause breathing difficulties.

