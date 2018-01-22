ENTER TO WIN: Cutest Couple Contest

Magic 95.9 is making sure that your Valentine’s Day plans are set for the year! Upload a photo of you and your boo for a chance to win a Valentine’s dinner for two, plus front row tickets to see Katt Williams at Royal Farms Arena on February 23!
Contest Rules
Latest News:
#CouplesWeLove: Oprah & Stedman’s Love Has Stood The Test Of Time
