“Proud Mary’s” Jahi Winston Gives Advice To Teenagers Who Are Being Bullied [Exclusive Video]

Jahi Winston

Source: Vince Davis / Radio One

From stage plays to the big screen, Jahi Winston is definitely poised to blow up. The young actor sat down with Mary More to talk about his new role in the movie “Proud Mary,” and what it was like working with one of his idols Taraji P. Henson. He also took some time out to talk about the serious issue of bullying and had some amazing advice to any teenagers who find themselves in bullying situations. 

