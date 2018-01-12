News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Jim Jones, Chrissy Lampkin & Mama Jones To Work Out Their Drama On ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family’

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

I am so here for the messy drama that is about to unfold on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition. WE tv announced the cast for the upcoming season of the popular show and it features one of our favorite dysfunctional relationships, Jim Jones, Chrissy Lampkin and Mama Jones.

Jim Jones and family recently suffered an incredible loss when Mama Jones’ house burned down on Christmas day. Despite the heartbreaking set back, Jones expressed happiness that his family was safe.

We’re looking forward to keeping up with the Jonses.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition is set to premiere on WE TV in March 2018.

RELATED STORIES:

The Home Jim Jones Bought His Mother Burns Down On Christmas

So She Knows It’s Real! Jim Jones Tattoos Chrissy’s Face On His Arm

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Jim Jones, Chrissy Lampkin & Mama Jones To Work Out Their Drama On ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family’

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
30-Year-Old Opens First Black Woman-Owned Student Loan Debt…

One Philadelphia native has decided to mark her milestone year by opening a student loan debt repayment that is the…
01.13.18
MLK’s Nephew Says Trump’s Not Racist

Despite the president’s recent inflammatory comments, Martin Luther King Jr.‘s Nephew doesn’t believe that Donald Trump is racist. Newton Farris…
01.13.18
12 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Marie Claire’s 2018 Image Maker…

Last night was all about the stars celebrating their glam squads.
01.12.18
Dash Cam Video Shows Black Arkansas Teen’s Deadly…

Newly released dash cam video showed a struggle involving a Black teen that ended in police fatally shooting him in…
01.13.18
CNN Was Woke As Lazarus Last Night

Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon had the time and the platform on Thursday night.
01.13.18
Watch: April Ryan Owns Paris Dennard, CNN Host…

April Ryan addressed Paris Dennard's defense of Trump's racist comment about "sh*thold countries" on a recent panel on CNN.
01.12.18
Jennifer Hudson’s Ex David Otunga Avoids Charges In…

Jennifer Hudson's ex, David Otunga has been cleared in an investigation into an alleged domestic violence incident between the former…
01.12.18
Get Y’all President! Trump Allegedly Refers To Haiti…

Obama would never.
01.12.18
15 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards

Click through our gallery to see all the award winning style.
01.11.18
Omarosa Had A Sexual Relationship With Donald Trump,…

The reality star used a racist analogy to prove her point.
01.12.18