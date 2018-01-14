Au Naturale! K. Michelle Confirms She’s Finally Gotten Her Butt Implants Removed

True to her word, K. Michelle finally got her butt implants removed!

Before going under the knife, the singer took to Instagram to say a brief “bye girl” to Betsey, her nickname for her fake rump.

“Goodbye Betsey, goodbye girl!”she exclaimed.

When the procedure was over, she took to Twitter to let her fans know that she was doing fine and that she will back on tour next month.

Hey Rebels, i’m doing well. My surgery went really well yesterday. I’m on bed rest for a while but its all good! I’ll be getting ready to hit the road for tour starting THIS February! You got your tickets? — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) January 13, 2018

As we previously reported, during an interview with Ebro In The Morning last year, K. opened up about her what drove her to get the implants in the first place and what drove her to finally get them removed.

“I think it was a trend for me,” she admitted.

K. added, “[On] January 12, I literally have to lay down again to get these foreign objects out of my body. People don’t talk about that. We all go to the same doctor. It’s the same doctor everybody in the industry go to, the same doctor to get their butt done. And now, we’ve lost weight, we’re having kids and things like that, and our butt has went another direction as well. Now you got to correct it. Now you got to go fix it. I was altering it, but now I’m getting it completely out on the 12th of January.”

Prior to her surgery, she said that she was already shapely, but felt that she needed more.

“I had a big a–. I already had one. It was insecurity,” she said.

““I was like, ‘I want a big a–, I want some ti**ies, I want some teeth. This is what I wanna do.’ I just did it. It felt good. It was a temporary bandage on some issues with me and it felt good at the moment. Now I just want to be me, who my mama made me. This thing is heavy and I want it off, and I want my butt back.”

During that same interview, K. Michelle also had a message for her future daughters if they wanted to get plastic surgery down the road.

“I would tell my little girls, you might see some changes and some things you want to do to yourself, but think long and hard because this is what I did and this is what I had to do and spend all that money to reverse it just to get back to me.”

We are glad to see that K. Michelle is doing well and kudos to her for making moves to live her most authentic life!

BEAUTIES: Would you ever get butt implants?

