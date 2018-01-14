Not The One Hun! Oprah Claps Back At Troll, ‘Why Are You Here?’

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty
Y’all:
had time yesterday! Mama Oprah
It all started when the
recent Golden Globe winner and veteran journalist posted a preview of a Sunday CBS interview with Tracee Ellis Ross, Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes, America Ferrera and other prominent women about their new anti-sexual harassment initiative Time’s Up.
Then, with their gloom and doom, an Internet troll started it by posting a comment to Oprah, “I don’t like you.”
But don’t worry: Oprah finished it!
“Then why are [you] here on this feed? Life is too short to follow and engage with people [you] don’t like. Peace out,” she replied, clapping all the way back!
Naturally, Black Twitter was all over this one:
Whoever this Aubrey Grace is, we’re pretty sure that she’s learned this valuable lesson: DON’T EVER come for Oprah unless sent for!
