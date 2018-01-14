Black Voters Should Hold GOP Candidates Accountable At MLK Day Events

Black Voters Should Hold GOP Candidates Accountable At MLK Day Events

The name Martin Luther King shouldn't come out of their mouth unless they condemn Trump's remarks, the former NAACP president said.

As politicians make their rounds to African American churches on Sunday and MLK events on Monday, Black folks should hold them accountable if they refuse to denounce President Donald Trump’s “sh—hole” comment, Cornell Williams Brooks, former president of the NAACP, tweeted.

#GOP call out #POTUS or else. Don’t show up in a Black church on Sunday or #MLKDay & let the words “Martin Luther King “ come out your mouth, singing “We shall overcome,” & choking on your own hypocrisy. Hold @POTUS accountable,” Brooks tweeted.

Trump came under fire after he used vulgar language during a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators at the White House to describe Haiti and the African continent. He later denied using the language, but at least one senator who attended the meeting confirmed that he heard the president make the remarks.

The president may feel secure with his base to not worry about the consequences, but Republicans who need support from moderates should have a lot to be worried about, Brooks said on CNN. “Any candidate “who does not call this for what it is” should not visit a Black church on Sunday and “let the word Martin Luther King come out your mouth unless you choke on the hypocrisy” while they sing the words of the song “We Shall Overcome.”

Those who don’t break off their “shotgun marriage” with Trump should not come asking for the Black vote during the midterm election or look for support from the Black community, he added. “Turn out in mass to vote against anyone who sides with him and refuses to call him out,” he urged.

SOURCE:  CNN

