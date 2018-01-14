WATCH: Barack Obama Recounts Malia Obama’s College Move-In Day

Photo by

National
Home > National

WATCH: Barack Obama Recounts Malia Obama’s College Move-In Day

Getting 19-year-old Malia Obama settled in at Harvard was truly a family effort.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

Former President Barack Obama may have been the leader of the free world, but like any average father, he gets sentimental when watching his daughters hit major life milestones. During a recent interview on David Letterman’s new show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Obama reflected on what it was like to send his oldest daughter Malia Obama off to Harvard last August, US Weekly reported.

During the sit-down he candidly shared how he and his family handled Malia’s move-in day last summer, the news outlet writes. He shared that getting the 19-year-old settled in her Harvard dorm was truly a family effort with her younger sister Sasha helping her make her bed and fold clothes, him attempting to put together a desk lamp, and former first lady Michelle Obama organizing the closets.

Obama revealed that although he held it together in front of Malia, when it was time to leave the Cambridge, Massachusetts campus the tears began to flow. “I held it together in front of Malia and then we drove away,” he said, according to the news outlet. “Secret Service is in the front, and they’re just looking ahead. They’re pretending they can’t see me in the back sniffling. But the ritual of it was powerful.” He also shared that he and his daughter chat often which helps him deal with her absence at home.

Watch a clip of Barack Obama’s interview with David Letterman below.

Obama is currently gearing up for the construction of his presidential library in Chicago.

SOURCE: US Weekly

SEE ALSO:

Folks Are Hating On Obama’s Forthcoming Presidential Library In Chicago

Good Vibes: Obama Reveals Favorite Songs And Books Of 2017

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
21 items
FAB FINDS: 21 Fitness Items To Help You…

Amp up your work out gear to get toned and fine for the New Year with these must have plus-size…
01.15.18
White Woman Sprays Sulfuric Acid On Her Own…

Staten Island's Lisa Dunn has a long history of self-harm.
01.15.18
Mother Of Woman ‘Dumped’ From Baltimore Hospital In…

Cheryl, the 22-year-old's mother, told CBS News that the University of Maryland Medical Center just disposed of her child as…
01.15.18
Priceless! ‘Sh—thole’ Projected On Trump Hotel To Protest…

The words “This Place is a Sh—thole” were projected onto the front wall above the entrance to the hotel Saturday…
01.15.18
WATCH: Barack Obama Recounts Malia Obama’s College Move-In…

During an interview with David Letterman, Barack Obama reflected on what it was like to send his oldest daughter Malia…
01.15.18
Black Voters Should Hold GOP Candidates Accountable At…

Black folks should hold GOP candidates accountable if they refuse to denounce President Donald Trump’s “sh—hole” comment at MLK Day…
01.15.18
30-Year-Old Opens First Black Woman-Owned Student Loan Debt…

One Philadelphia native has decided to mark her milestone year by opening a student loan debt repayment that is the…
01.13.18
MLK’s Nephew Says Trump’s Not Racist

Despite the president’s recent inflammatory comments, Martin Luther King Jr.‘s Nephew doesn’t believe that Donald Trump is racist. Newton Farris…
01.13.18
12 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Marie Claire’s 2018 Image Maker…

Last night was all about the stars celebrating their glam squads.
01.12.18
Dash Cam Video Shows Black Arkansas Teen’s Deadly…

Newly released dash cam video showed a struggle involving a Black teen that ended in police fatally shooting him in…
01.13.18