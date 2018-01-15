Gospel Legend Edwin Hawkins Passes Away

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty
Gospel Pioneer & Grammy winner Edwin Hawkins passed away.
Hawkins died early Monday (Jan. 15) at his home. He had been suffering from pancreatic cancer according to his publicist.
The Edwin Hawkins Singers crossed Gospel into the pop world with their song, “Oh Happy Day.”It went on to become a top 10 hit and won the Grammy for best soul gospel performance.
Singer Fred Hammond paid his respects on Twitter today:
Hawkins was 74 years old.
