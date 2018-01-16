News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Clutch: Listen To 30 Of MLK’s Greatest Speeches On Tidal

From “I Have Been To The Mountaintop,” To “I Have A Dream,” stream Dr. King’s greatest quotes.

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment
Dr. Martin Luther King...

Source: PA Images / Getty

Revisit the words that made Dr. King global royalty in over 30 speeches via Tidal.

 

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Clutch: Listen To 30 Of MLK’s Greatest Speeches On Tidal

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: LeBron James Goes In On Trump Giving…

LeBron James spoke out against Trump once again for giving racism "an opportunity" during a presser on MLK day.
01.16.18
‘Atlanta’s Got A Mayor Named Keisha’: Rappers Celebrate…

New Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was gifted with hip-hop songs during the contentious election.
01.16.18
18 items
Check Out The Best Hairstyles On The Red…

We have key products to help you achieve the natural updos and sleek and chic styles you saw on the…
01.15.18
NAACP Image Awards Breaks The Internet With Laughs,…

Anthony Anderson, Halle Berry, Issa Rae and many more were in the building.
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…

We have all the products you need to help you recreate these epic looks.
01.15.18
29 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 49th Annual NAACP Image…

Our stars are shining on the red carpet!
01.15.18
22 items
2018 NAACP Image Awards Winners
01.15.18
34 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 49th Annual NAACP Image…

Black Hollywood looks fantastic.
01.15.18
Dr. King’s Niece Claims Trump Isn’t Racist Because…

No disrespect, but Alveda King is seriously misinformed.
01.15.18
21 items
FAB FINDS: 21 Fitness Items To Help You…

Amp up your work out gear to get toned and fine for the New Year with these must have plus-size…
01.15.18