Toya Wright Has A Royal Baby Shower For Her New Princess

Check out Toya's baby daddy!

Toya Wright Official Book Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Toya Wright has finally revealed the father of her new daughter at her regal baby shower.

Toya has yet to name her mystery man, but at least we’re finally getting a look at her baby daddy. She’s been keeping him under wraps for months, and we can’t really blame a girl for wanting her privacy. From the look of the shot below, they’ve both been to caught up in the rapture of love to make a formal public debut.

Aside from Toya’s man, it was a party just for the ladies. All of Toya’s guests were on-theme as her friends and family, including daughter Reginae and close friend Rasheeda, wore pink for the baby shower.

As Toya is so excited to welcome her new princess, it was only right to have royal affair–complete with a carriage!

#showeringreign 📸: @eyeof_aries

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

