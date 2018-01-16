NAACP Image Awards Breaks The Internet With Laughs, Activism And Star Power

NAACP Image Awards Breaks The Internet With Laughs, Activism And Star Power

Anthony Anderson, Halle Berry, Issa Rae and many more were in the building.

The 49th annual NAACP Image Awards just ended and it was night full of celebration, laughter and activism. Host and winner for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series Anthony Anderson led the show with a perfect mix of jokes and honoring winners.  Everyone from Halle Berry to Chadwick Boseman to Terry Crews to Michael B. Jordan graced the stage.

Some notable wins included Omari Hardwick winning his first Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for Power, Danny Glover presented with the President’s Award, Girls Trip winning Outstanding Motion Picture and Ava DuVernay honored with Entertainer Of The Year. Ava gave an epic speech, check it out:

Another phenomenal moment was Laverne Cox, Kerry Washington, Jurnee Smollett, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lena Waithe and Angela Robinson delivering a phenomenal speech about #TimesUp. See below:

Anthony Anderson killed it as host and this particular Omarosa joke set the Internet on fire. Anderson said during the opening monologue, “I hear Omarosa is getting ten million dollars for a book deal about her life in the White House. Hasn’t that book and movie already been made? It’s called The Help!” Reportedly, Omarosa was in the building and Twitter went off:

Congrats to everyone celebrated at tonight’s NAACP Image Awards.  You can see the full list of winners here.

NAACP Image Awards Breaks The Internet With Laughs,…

