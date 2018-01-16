Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word On ‘House Of Cards’ Set

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word On ‘House Of Cards’ Set

Things keep going from bad to worse for the troubled actor.

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

Rivaled only by Harvey Weinstein, few are having a larger fall from grace than actor Kevin Spacey, who within the last few months has gone from celebrated thespian to one of the biggest pariahs in Hollywood due to multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. The latest news surrounding the actor involves alleged acts of racism while on the set of House of Cards.

Currently staying as far away from the spotlight as possible, Kevin Spacey still managed to find himself in the news and this time it’s not regarding sexual assault violations, but instead he’s being accused of repeated acts of racism while on the set of his former show, the Netflix hit House of Cards. In an exclusive with the New York Daily News, reports have surfaced that Spacey regularly used the N-word while on set and even refused to shake hands of black crew members.

Via New York Daily News:

During filming of the first season of the presidential Netflix drama, Spacey allegedly used the N-word when he told his security manager that he didn’t want black security personnel watching the show trailer, according to Earl Blue, the head of VIP Protective Services.

Blue told the Daily Mail that he complained to set managers about Spacey, who responded that “that’s just the way he is.”

Eric Lyles, Blue’s employee, also claimed that Spacey refused to shake the hands of any black security guards on set.

Blue also claims that after his complaints, the $1.1 million contract for his company VIP Protective Services was not renewed and that he was shocked by the outcome because he had received nothing but praise for his work.

In addition to revealing the disturbing on set behavior of Spacey, Blue said he also plans to sue the disgraced actor for loss of income that he would have received if he was still employed with the show.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show

Ladies First: 49th NAACP Image Awards

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word On ‘House Of Cards’ Set

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Parents Of The Child Who Wore The H&M…

Terry Mango, who may live in the Sunken Place, doesn't see a racist connection.
01.17.18
#FitnessGoals: Michelle Obama’s Waist Is Snatched In This…

The former First Lady makes being 53-years-old look utterly flawless.
01.17.18
CNN’s Angela Rye Thrashes Republican Who Claims Black…

CNN’s Angela Rye is not one to come for if you are a Republican who defends the president’s racism. Trump’s…
01.17.18
David Clarke Had A Sunken Place Meltdown After…

The former sheriff made a fool out of himself -- again.
01.17.18
LET’S MAKEUP: How To Recreate June Ambrose’s Sheer…

June rocked this day to night look all weekend during the 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards Dinner and show.
01.17.18
Conservative Teen Challenges Ben Carson For Title Of…

CJ Pearson is challenging his fellow Black conservatives for the title of the most mind-blowingly misguided cape-wearer for the president in existence.
01.17.18
Beauty Influencer Jackie Aina Becomes The First YouTuber…

Jackie has used her voice to bring Black women to the table with beauty brands.
01.17.18
Tarana Burke Urges New York Lawmakers To Pass…

Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, wants sexual abuse survivors to have an easier time in seeking justice…
01.17.18
CVS To Get Rid Of All Photoshopped Beauty…

“It really is a health-care issue and part of what we want to stand for in beauty.”
01.17.18
HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Who Rocked Their Plus Size…

Take a vote to tell us who rocked their curves the best!
01.17.18