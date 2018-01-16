LET’S MAKEUP: How To Recreate June Ambrose’s Sheer Smokey Eye With Drugstore Products

Muva’ June Ambrose showed us how to slay a simple smokey eye for the 2018 NAACP Image Awards. While many may go for a dramatic eye look for an awards show, the celebrity stylist posed for the gram in a metallic frock while sporting off a sheer smoky eye, bronzed cheeks, and nude pink lips. Leave it to the stylista to show us all that classic glamour is never going out of style.

This flawless, natural look dusted with a smokey lid is great for an elevated day look or a night out on the town with bae. The best part about this look? It’s easy to achieve whether you are at YouTuber Jackie Aina status or a novice. Throughout the weekend, Ambrose rocked the makeup look with a variety of outfits, proving that a true makeup look not only goes from day to night, but from outfit to outfit.

If you’re working on a budget, here’s an affordable way to get the look:

June’s skin is super dewy, and with this winter weather, you want to ensure your skin is moisturized. Start your skin prep with the NYX Professional Makeup Hydra Touch Primer ($14), which will give you a nice “hydrated from within” look. Be sure to also apply your primer to your eyelids to help ensure that your eyeshadow pigment pops and sticks.

Next, take your favorite staple foundation and apply all over with a beauty blender sponge to give a more dewy-natural look, being sure to blend thoroughly.

For the eyes, you’ll want to make your smokey eye light and feathery (lest you look like you’ve got a black eye). With a makeup brush, slowly pat a black eyeshadow, like the Wet N Wild Coloricon Eyeshadow in the shade ‘Panther’ ($2!) right on your eyelid. Slowly feather it up to your crease, blending it out as you push it out to the outer corner of your eye. You’ll also want to lightly run it on your bottom lash line, being sure to go over the line lightly. Remember, we’re going for smokey eye and not raccoon eyes. For an extra sense of glam, top the look with your favorite lashes for volume and length, like the cult classic Ardell wispies ($4).

For the cheeks, you’ll want to flush the skin with a bronzey, sunkissed glow. Take an angled brush and apply the Milani Baked Bronzer ($8) in the hollows of your cheeks and the outer perimeter of your face to warm it up.

Lastly to achieve your pinky nude, apply a creamy lipstick lightly by patting your favorite shade (a great one is Maybelline’s in ‘Honey Pink’ ($6)) right in the center of your lips and then rubbing them together. To touch up throughout the day, you can pat the lipstick either directly on your lips or pat it in with your finger.

Voila! You’ve got a look for all occasions!

