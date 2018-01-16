Tarana Burke Urges New York Lawmakers To Pass Child Victims Act

Photo by

National
Home > National

Tarana Burke Urges New York Lawmakers To Pass Child Victims Act

The #MeToo movement founder is helping survivors seek justice.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement, is fighting for the passage of the Child Victims Act, a measure intended to help sexual abuse survivors have an easier time with seeking justice through legal means. She is calling on lawmakers in New York to pass the measure, the New York Daily News reported.

Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to include a provision to pass the bill — allowing survivors to bring civil cases until their 50th birthdays and felony criminal cases until their 28th birthdays — in his proposed state budget Tuesday afternoon. Currently, survivors can only present cases until their 23rd birthdays.

“I think that we know that things only work when they have resources behind it,” Burke, whose own experience with horrifying childhood sexual abuse has pushed her in this fight, said. “That would definitely be a sign that it’s an issue the governor is taking seriously and stands behind.”

The Child Victims Act successfully passed the Assembly several times in the last 12 years, but has been challenged in the GOP-controlled Senate. New York was selected as a state for promoting the bill because of its status as a trailblazer when it comes to social issues.

“I look at New York as a leader in many ways on a lot of issues, so it’s surprising that we’re not moving as quickly on this,” Burke, who started Me Too a decade ago, said.

Burke has met many survivors who expressed frustration with having no recourse “once they find the strength to confront the reality of their abuse.” If the legal timeframe that victims could bring up cases is expanded, this move would help to empower survivors, Burke explained.

“Ultimately, as a society we have to find demonstrative ways to protect our children and interrupt sexual violence in all forms,” Burke said.

The bill also includes a one-year window to revive old cases, a guideline that some religious groups have opposed. However, the criticism won’t stop Burke from her passionate fight.

Lawmakers’ battle over the bill could be the result of a money issue,  Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said to WGRZ. Cuomo’s inclusion of the measure in his budget proposal could act as an incentive for its passage in the Senate.

SOURCE: New York Daily News, WGRZ

SEE ALSO:

The Originator Of The #MeToo Movement Is A Black Woman

Here’s Why Only A Few Women Of Color Report Sexual Assault

The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington

39 photos Launch gallery

The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington

Continue reading The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington

The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Parents Of The Child Who Wore The H&M…

Terry Mango, who may live in the Sunken Place, doesn't see a racist connection.
01.17.18
#FitnessGoals: Michelle Obama’s Waist Is Snatched In This…

The former First Lady makes being 53-years-old look utterly flawless.
01.17.18
CNN’s Angela Rye Thrashes Republican Who Claims Black…

CNN’s Angela Rye is not one to come for if you are a Republican who defends the president’s racism. Trump’s…
01.17.18
David Clarke Had A Sunken Place Meltdown After…

The former sheriff made a fool out of himself -- again.
01.17.18
LET’S MAKEUP: How To Recreate June Ambrose’s Sheer…

June rocked this day to night look all weekend during the 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards Dinner and show.
01.17.18
Conservative Teen Challenges Ben Carson For Title Of…

CJ Pearson is challenging his fellow Black conservatives for the title of the most mind-blowingly misguided cape-wearer for the president in existence.
01.17.18
Beauty Influencer Jackie Aina Becomes The First YouTuber…

Jackie has used her voice to bring Black women to the table with beauty brands.
01.17.18
Tarana Burke Urges New York Lawmakers To Pass…

Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, wants sexual abuse survivors to have an easier time in seeking justice…
01.17.18
CVS To Get Rid Of All Photoshopped Beauty…

“It really is a health-care issue and part of what we want to stand for in beauty.”
01.17.18
HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Who Rocked Their Plus Size…

Take a vote to tell us who rocked their curves the best!
01.17.18