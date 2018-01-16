Ben Carson Wants You To Know He Doesn’t Always Agree With Trump

Photo by

National
Home > National

Ben Carson Wants You To Know He Doesn’t Always Agree With Trump

Yeah, right.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

Ben Carson is  the unqualified secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development and has a horrible history of defending Trump by any means necessary. Now, the good doctor wants you to know he doesn’t always agree with President Trump.

Maybe the “sh*thole” comments about Haiti and Africa inspired him, but he spoke at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on MLK Day, telling the audience, “I’m a member of this administration and I don’t agree with the president about everything that he says or of how it is said.” He also added, “If the way you say things is so inflammatory that people can’t hear your message, it is not helpful.” Carson said he doesn’t “do that anymore.” Really? So trying to take away fair housing from low-income people isn’t doing “that anymore”?

Furthermore, Carson babbles this at a convenient location on MLK Day, why doesn’t he say this to his face when Trump is creating destructive policy? Moreover, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wouldn’t agree with Ben Carson.

Watch the foolish moment below.

 

SEE ALSO:

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

RIP: Combat Jack Dies At 48

Daughter Of Eric Garner Leads Protest March In Staten Island

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

24 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Parents Of The Child Who Wore The H&M…

Terry Mango, who may live in the Sunken Place, doesn't see a racist connection.
01.17.18
#FitnessGoals: Michelle Obama’s Waist Is Snatched In This…

The former First Lady makes being 53-years-old look utterly flawless.
01.17.18
CNN’s Angela Rye Thrashes Republican Who Claims Black…

CNN’s Angela Rye is not one to come for if you are a Republican who defends the president’s racism. Trump’s…
01.17.18
David Clarke Had A Sunken Place Meltdown After…

The former sheriff made a fool out of himself -- again.
01.17.18
LET’S MAKEUP: How To Recreate June Ambrose’s Sheer…

June rocked this day to night look all weekend during the 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards Dinner and show.
01.17.18
Conservative Teen Challenges Ben Carson For Title Of…

CJ Pearson is challenging his fellow Black conservatives for the title of the most mind-blowingly misguided cape-wearer for the president in existence.
01.17.18
Beauty Influencer Jackie Aina Becomes The First YouTuber…

Jackie has used her voice to bring Black women to the table with beauty brands.
01.17.18
Tarana Burke Urges New York Lawmakers To Pass…

Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, wants sexual abuse survivors to have an easier time in seeking justice…
01.17.18
CVS To Get Rid Of All Photoshopped Beauty…

“It really is a health-care issue and part of what we want to stand for in beauty.”
01.17.18
HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Who Rocked Their Plus Size…

Take a vote to tell us who rocked their curves the best!
01.17.18