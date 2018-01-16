David Clarke Had A Sunken Place Meltdown After Cory Booker Destroys DHS Secretary On Live Television

It’s lonely in the sunken place. This could explain why former former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke has daily tantrums on Twitter. Earlier this month, he was suspended from Twitter, which surely tortured his little fingers, but now he’s back and he’s angry at Senator Cory Booker.

This morning, Booker rightfully ripped Department Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen for repeatedly telling a panel of senators that she couldn’t remember President Donald Trump calling African nations “sh*tholes.” However, she was in the room when the comment was made and even got an attitude when she was asked more than once, saying, “I already answered that line of questioning.”

Senator Booker respectfully slammed Nielsen, “When [Illinois senator] Dick Durbin called me, I had tears of rage when I heard about this experience in that meeting. And for you not to feel that hurt and that pain — and to dismiss some of the questions of my colleagues saying, ‘I already answered that line of questions’ — when tens-of-millions of Americans are hurting right now […] that’s unacceptable to me.” Watch the full clip below:

Of course 61-year-old Clarke had an issue with an intelligent Black man who brought facts and compassion. He claimed Senator Booker was sexist to question Nielsen and even said Booker’s “decorum” was unacceptable. This from the guy who defends Trump saying “sh*thole” at the White House. See below:

That foaming at the mouth act by Corey Booker today was way outside acceptable decorum in this setting. It crossed the line. It was all done for the cameras. It was abusive and demeaning not just for a Cabinet member but a woman nonetheless. https://t.co/y1AFTgsTlH — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) January 16, 2018

DEMOCRATS used Corey Booker to dress down DHS SEC Kirstjen Nielsen today so that the GOP couldn’t call him out for talking not just to a Cabinet memeber in this disrespectful and abusive tone but a woman. They’ll be called racist. Where are all the lefty women calling out Booker? — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) January 16, 2018

Why has CNN, MSNBC, NY Times, Wash Post, Huff Post SAID NOTHING about BOOKER SHOUTING at the FEMALE DHS Sec? If Trey Gowdy talked to Susan Rice like this he would have been eviscerated by LIB MEDIA as demeaning & abusive to a woman. BOOKER SHOULD APOLOGIZE https://t.co/y1AFTgsTlH — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) January 16, 2018

Oh put a cork in it Booker. ALL THEATER. If he were an actor, he’d be a B movie stunt performer. This drama queen did nothing but try to get his black card stamped. He sheds NO tears for the kids of living in the hellhole of the New Jersey ghetto. https://t.co/y1AFTgsTlH — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) January 16, 2018

Let us remind you, Clarke is the same man who rejoiced when cops were acquitted in the Freddie Gray case, which is extremely troubling, considering under his management at the Milwaukee County Jail, an inmate allegedly died of dehydration after going a week without water. We said it before and we’ll say it again — thank God David Clarke is no longer in law enforcement.

