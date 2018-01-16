David Clarke Had A Sunken Place Meltdown After Cory Booker Destroys DHS Secretary On Live Television

David Clarke Had A Sunken Place Meltdown After Cory Booker Destroys DHS Secretary On Live Television

The former sheriff made a fool out of himself -- again.

It’s lonely in the sunken place. This could explain why former former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke  has daily tantrums on Twitter. Earlier this month, he was suspended from Twitter, which surely tortured his little fingers, but now he’s back and he’s angry at Senator Cory Booker.

This morning, Booker rightfully ripped Department Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen for repeatedly telling a panel of senators that she couldn’t remember President Donald Trump calling African nations “sh*tholes.” However, she was in the room when the comment was made and even got an attitude when she was asked more than once, saying, “I already answered that line of questioning.”

Senator Booker respectfully slammed Nielsen, “When [Illinois senator] Dick Durbin called me, I had tears of rage when I heard about this experience in that meeting. And for you not to feel that hurt and that pain — and to dismiss some of the questions of my colleagues saying, ‘I already answered that line of questions’ — when tens-of-millions of Americans are hurting right now […] that’s unacceptable to me.” Watch the full clip below:

Of course 61-year-old Clarke had an issue with an intelligent Black man who brought facts and compassion. He claimed Senator Booker was sexist to question Nielsen and  even said Booker’s “decorum” was unacceptable. This from the guy who defends Trump saying “sh*thole” at the White House. See below:

Let us remind you, Clarke is the same man who rejoiced when cops were acquitted in the Freddie Gray case, which is extremely troubling, considering under his management at the Milwaukee County Jail, an inmate allegedly died of dehydration after going a week without water. We said it before and we’ll say it again — thank God David Clarke is no longer in law enforcement.

