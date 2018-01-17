News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Would You Try A Fiery, Flaming Hot Cheeto Doughnut?

Yay or nay?

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Preparing Homemade Donuts

Source: GMVozd / Getty

There’s a new doughnut flavor in the mix and we don’t know how to feel about it.

A Grand Rapids, Michigan Bakery by the name of The Donut Conspiracy is reportedly cooking up a Flaming Hot Cheeto doughnut they plan to unveil this weekend. According to MLive.com, the company asked its Facebook friends if they’d be interested in trying the concoction and more than 50% of those who responded, said “they would give it a try.”

As for the recipe, the site reports it “consists of a plain yeast doughnut topped with melting pepper jack cheese, a Velveeta cheese drizzle and crumbles of Cheetos’ fiery snack.”

If the limited edition doughnuts do well during their big debut this Saturday, The Donut Conspiracy might just feature them again in the future. What do you think about a Flaming Hot Cheeto doughnut?

97.9 the beat dub car show 2017

19 Photos Of Cardi B's Bodak Booty

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Photos Of Cardi B's Bodak Booty

Continue reading 19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

19 Photos Of Cardi B's Bodak Booty

Cardi B went number one on the Billboard Hot 100 this week; here's how we're celebrating.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Woman Told A Racist Lie That She Was…

Lizzie Dunn was outed as a liar.
01.18.18
Facts: If Fried Chicken-Eating Trump Were Black, He…

We all know that if Trump were Black, he would be labeled obese, and therefore unfit for office.
01.18.18
Parents Of The Child Who Wore The H&M…

Terry Mango, who may live in the Sunken Place, doesn't see a racist connection.
01.17.18
#FitnessGoals: Michelle Obama’s Waist Is Snatched In This…

The former First Lady makes being 53-years-old look utterly flawless.
01.17.18
CNN’s Angela Rye Thrashes Republican Who Claims Black…

CNN’s Angela Rye is not one to come for if you are a Republican who defends the president’s racism. Trump’s…
01.17.18
David Clarke Had A Sunken Place Meltdown After…

The former sheriff made a fool out of himself -- again.
01.17.18
LET’S MAKEUP: How To Recreate June Ambrose’s Sheer…

June rocked this day to night look all weekend during the 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards Dinner and show.
01.17.18
Conservative Teen Challenges Ben Carson For Title Of…

CJ Pearson is challenging his fellow Black conservatives for the title of the most mind-blowingly misguided cape-wearer for the president in existence.
01.17.18
Beauty Influencer Jackie Aina Becomes The First YouTuber…

Jackie has used her voice to bring Black women to the table with beauty brands.
01.17.18
Tarana Burke Urges New York Lawmakers To Pass…

Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, wants sexual abuse survivors to have an easier time in seeking justice…
01.17.18