Lazy Pet Owners Can Relate To These Hilarious Videos

Source: Robert Manella / Getty
Let’s face it, everyone isn’t cut out to be a dog owner.
You have to groom them, feed them, walk them, and make sure their overall well-being is good. Some folks can barely do this for themselves, let alone a canine.
Owning a pet is not for the lazy at heart. While others might be thrilled, this could be you…
The Internet definitely has its share of lazy pet owners. Swipe through to find out how some dogs are getting by.
1 2 3 4Next page »
Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Denzel and Pauletta Washington
1 of 10
2. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson
2 of 10
3. Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peet
3 of 10
4. Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict
4 of 10
5. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
5 of 10
6. Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
6 of 10
7. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe
7 of 10
8. Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert
8 of 10
9. Nicey Nash and Jay Tucker
9 of 10
10. Morris Chestnut and Pam-Byse Morris
10 of 10