Lazy Pet Owners Can Relate To These Hilarious Videos

When you're just not built for animal care.

Woman on Sofa with Dog

Source: Robert Manella / Getty

Let’s face it, everyone isn’t cut out to be a dog owner.

You have to groom them, feed them, walk them, and make sure their overall well-being is good. Some folks can barely do this for themselves, let alone a canine.

Owning a pet is not for the lazy at heart. While others might be thrilled, this could be you…

Maria resolvendo a queda dos pelos da BELLA… 🙈

A post shared by BELLA 🐶 The Samoyed Dog (@bella.samoieda) on

 

The Internet definitely has its share of lazy pet owners. Swipe through to find out how some dogs are getting by.

