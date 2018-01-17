MC Lyte Lands Role On Shemar Moore’s Show “S.W.A.T.”

News & Gossip
2017 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Bryan Steffy / Getty

MC Lyte is moving away from the turntables and ready to step in front of the camera again. According to Entertainment Weekly, the rapper will be guest-starring on “S.W.A.T.” She will play DEA Special Agent Katrina “K.C.” Walsh and work with a special task force.

Shemar Moore, who works on the show will be with Lyte as they try to take down a fentanyl drug smuggling ring. Lyte has worked on several other shows including “New York Undercover, “ “Queen of The South” and more. Fans can watch her episode of “S.W.A.T.” on January 18th at 10pm on CBS.

