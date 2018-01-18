News & Gossip
DJ Khaled Shares Another Way He’s Losing Weight That Includes His Family [VIDEO]

Magic 95.9
2017 American Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Chris Polk/AMA2017 / Getty

If you don’t know DJ Khaled is Weight Watchers new social media ambassador. Khaled is on his weight loss journey and is showing fans on Instagram one of the ways he’s keeping the pounds off. In the video you see his fiancée, Nicole Tuck and his son, Asahd Khaled in the living room.

You can hear the music on and DJ Khaled and Tuck begin to dance. Asahd runs away, but keeps watching as mommy and daddy dance. DJ Khaled has a huge smile on his face as they hold each other.

 

In his post he said, “THE KHALED FAMILY!! when you on that @weightwatchers #wwfreestyleprogram and I have like 10 points left for the night makes me want dance 💃!!!!!! FAN LUV WORLDWIDE LETS GO!! MORE LOVE ! @wethebestmusic !!!!! @asahdkhaled !! #family 🔑.” Keep working it out DJ Khaled!

