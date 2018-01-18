News & Gossip
Daniel Kaluuya Of “Get Out” Talks About The Surreal Moment Of Meeting Denzel Washington And Oprah [VIDEO]

Magic 95.9
49th NAACP Image Awards - Show

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Get Out” was one of the highest grossing films last year. The film was nominated in several award shows including the Golden Globes and Oscars. The star of the movie, Daniel Kaluuya, stopped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to talk about the movie and how his life has changed.

According to Complex, Kaluuya said about the movie, “I feel like what Jordan articulated through his voice, his African American voice and African American perspective, he tapped into a universal black truth navigating the Western world. Where like, white people say some really weird stuff to you. White people say weird stuff. White people say weird things.” He mentioned that White people will say weird things to him like, “I saw “Get Out” three times.

Kaluuya also shared one of the most surreal moments he experienced at the Golden Globes. Denzel Washington approached him and he couldn’t believe he knew him, then Washington introduced him to Oprah. He told Colbert, “I hugged Oprah. I’m basically bulletproof . . . My credit’s great now.”

‘Get Out’ Now Has It’s Own Social Media Challenge

‘Get Out’ Now Has It’s Own Social Media Challenge

‘Get Out’ Now Has It’s Own Social Media Challenge

If you saw Get Out at the theater in the past couple of weeks, chances are you’re still talking about it. Well, now you can continue the “experience” of the film on social media by taking the #GetOutChallenge. Most of the folks participating have been recreating hilarious versions of the scene where one creepy character from the film runs full speed right into the face of lead actor Daniel Kaluuya, but others are putting their own creative twist on this challenge. Here are the insanely funny results…

