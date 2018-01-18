News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

These Really Creative Drug Dealers Hid Hundreds Of Kilos Of Cocaine In Pineapples

It's true...

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment
organic pineapples

Source: gustavo ramirez / Getty

Spanish and Portuguese police have seized hundreds of kilos of cocaine in a drug bust that has led to the arrest of nine gang members so far. What’s interesting is, they hid the drugs inside pineapples.

ABC News reports “The Spanish Interior Ministry said in a press release that the cocaine was packed in a cylindrical manner, covered in yellow wax to appear as if made of the fruit, then covered by previously emptied out pineapple skins. Six police records showed that two hydraulic presses, three packaging machines, and over 400,000 euros in cash were among the things found in the raids.”

The site continues, “…the gang stored their cocaine in Terrasa, Barcelona, before transporting it to their Madrid laboratories every 15 to 20 days. The agents determined that the cocaine that was stored in pineapples travelled from Panama to the port of Lisbon by sea.”

Those were some seriously inventive criminals, amirite? Click here for more on how it all went down.

The Richest & Most Dangerous Gangsters Of All Time

4 photos Launch gallery

The Richest & Most Dangerous Gangsters Of All Time

Continue reading The Richest & Most Dangerous Gangsters Of All Time

The Richest & Most Dangerous Gangsters Of All Time

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Woman Told A Racist Lie That She Was…

Lizzie Dunn was outed as a liar.
01.18.18
Facts: If Fried Chicken-Eating Trump Were Black, He…

We all know that if Trump were Black, he would be labeled obese, and therefore unfit for office.
01.18.18
Parents Of The Child Who Wore The H&M…

Terry Mango, who may live in the Sunken Place, doesn't see a racist connection.
01.17.18
#FitnessGoals: Michelle Obama’s Waist Is Snatched In This…

The former First Lady makes being 53-years-old look utterly flawless.
01.17.18
CNN’s Angela Rye Thrashes Republican Who Claims Black…

CNN’s Angela Rye is not one to come for if you are a Republican who defends the president’s racism. Trump’s…
01.17.18
David Clarke Had A Sunken Place Meltdown After…

The former sheriff made a fool out of himself -- again.
01.17.18
LET’S MAKEUP: How To Recreate June Ambrose’s Sheer…

June rocked this day to night look all weekend during the 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards Dinner and show.
01.17.18
Conservative Teen Challenges Ben Carson For Title Of…

CJ Pearson is challenging his fellow Black conservatives for the title of the most mind-blowingly misguided cape-wearer for the president in existence.
01.17.18
Beauty Influencer Jackie Aina Becomes The First YouTuber…

Jackie has used her voice to bring Black women to the table with beauty brands.
01.17.18
Tarana Burke Urges New York Lawmakers To Pass…

Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, wants sexual abuse survivors to have an easier time in seeking justice…
01.17.18